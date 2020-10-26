Early season winter storm could cover many states, from the Southwest to the Great Lakes, in snow or ice

In this Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, photo released by the U.S. Forest Service shows light snow at Division X of Cameron Peak Fire at the Rocky Mountain Park in Colo. Snow and cold weather on Sunday put a damper on a wildfire that has forced thousands of people to evacuate in northern Colorado and burned part of Rocky Mountain National Park, but fire officials warned it would not be enough to put out the blaze. A day after strong winds helped push the fire in the park, forcing the evacuation of Estes Park, the gateway town at its eastern edge, temperatures dropped and no fire growth was expected, Noel Livingston, incident commander of the East Troublesome Fire, said. (U.S. Forest Service via AP)

(CNN) — It may not be winter yet, but more than 20 million people are under some sort of winter weather watch, warning or advisory.

The early season snow and ice storm spreads from the Southwest into the Midwest, according to CNN meteorologists. Snow is falling Monday from Arizona to Wisconsin, with freezing rain and sleet further south into Texas and Oklahoma.

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Denver; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Amarillo, Texas; Oklahoma City, Wichita, Kansas; and Kansas City are under advisories or warnings, but in northern Colorado, the winter precipitation is helping to fight the wildfires in the state. Some areas of Colorado, and New Mexico, will see over 2 feet of snow.

The biggest concern in parts of Texas and Oklahoma is ice. Dangerous conditions with over a half an inch of ice accumulations could cause difficult travel conditions and possible power outages.

