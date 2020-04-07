Early Shower Wednesday, PM Rain/T’Storm Thursday, Windy Friday

We’re looking at an active set-up for the second half of the week, after a relatively quiet and unseasonably warm start.

Highs today stretched into the low 60s for most spots (away from the Cape and Islands, where an onshore breeze kept temperatures a touch cooler).

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds ahead of the threat for showers Wednesday morning.

Speaking of tonight, don’t forget to look up at the Supermoon. It will be the largest and brightest Supermoon of 2020. It’s also called the Super “Pink” Moon, for the pink wildflowers that bloom around this time of year, the moon will not appear pink.

Wednesday morning’s showers will be scattered through midday before sliding out, with some peeks of sun emerging by late afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will only reach around 50 inland, upper 40s at the coast.

With tonight’s supermoon, along with a few systems over the next few days, a Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for the eastern coastlines of NH and MA, where some pockets of minor flooding are possible through early Friday.

Thursday, we start with some sun before clouds stroll in ahead of our next system. That system Thursday afternoon/evening, will bring a rain chance along with some isolated thunderstorms.

By Friday, that system climbs to our north, bringing snow to northern NH and Maine, while we see gusty winds and a few lingering sprinkles on the backside of that system.

This clears out just in time for the weekend. Saturday features seasonable highs under mostly sun-filled skies. Sunday brings increasing cloud cover through the day, with the daytime hours dry, rain holds off until after sunset. Highs on Sunday reach into the upper 50s.

Mid-50s Monday with showers and windy conditions. Next Tuesday, partly cloudy with highs around 60 with another round of rain at night.