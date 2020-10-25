Voters rush to the polls for last weekend of early voting in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Early voting locations saw a rush of people wanting to cast their votes on Saturday as the last day of early voting approaches in Boston.

With just 10 days left until the election, Boston residents were lined up at early voting locations across the city, including the Boston Public Library on Saturday. Many anticipate longer lines on election day and wanted to cast their votes before early voting ends on Friday.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley was among those voters. She spoke about the process after casting her ballot at Roxbury.

“I’m so inspired and encouraged by the enthusiasm we’ve seen during early voting at the polls,” Pressley said.

Question 2 advocates were out in full force in support of ranked choice voting. They said gathering signatures for the ballot initiative during the pandemic was a challenge.

“We’re not able to do face to face canvassing, like you usually would on a campaign, so we have been making hundreds of thousands of calls to voters, at every early voting location with our signs and working towards this goal that we’ve been working on for years,” Shauna Hamilton said.

Secretary of State William Galvin’s office said so far more than 2.1 million have voted early or have applied to vote by mail in this year’s election.

Sam Hinnant shared why he made the effort to vote early this weekend instead of casting his ballot on election day.

“I think I have a responsibility to vote. A lot of people fought for the ability for me to even have a vote, so I want to make sure my voice is heard,” Hinnant said.

