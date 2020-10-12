Early voting begins in Massachusetts this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - Voters in Massachusetts will be able to cast their ballots as part of early voting beginning on Saturday.

Early voting will run through Oct. 30 and is open to all registered voters in the Bay State.

Early voting sites are also operating as ballot drop-off locations. Voters who have received Vote by Mail ballots may return those ballots to any early voting location in their city or town during early voting hours.

As of Monday morning, 1,351,000 ballots have been mailed to Massachusetts voters, according to Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin.

He is reminding voters that precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have been working closely with cities and towns this year to make sure they are holding in-person voting in locations that are large and spacious enough to allow for social distancing and safe voting,” Galvin said. “We are paying particularly close attention to early voting sites and polling places in the highest risk areas, and we will be advising those communities to move any locations that are deemed to be insufficient.”

Under state law, every city and town must hold early voting sessions on each Saturday and Sunday during the early voting period.

Early voting dates and locations can be found here.

