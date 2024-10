BOSTON (WHDH) - Election day is 18 days away, and starting Saturday Massachusetts voters will be able to cast their ballots.

Early voting begins Saturday and runs through November 1.

The deadline to register to vote is October 26.

Voters can also request a mail-in ballot through October 29. Those have to be postmarked by Election Day to be counted.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)