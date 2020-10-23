Early voting continues at brisk pace in Massachusetts

More than 30 percent of all registered voters in Massachusetts have already cast their ballot for the presidential election as of Friday afternoon, according to Secretary of State William Galvin’s office.

After the first full week of early, in-person voting, more than 1.4 million ballots have so far been returned to local election officials.

Galvin reported that 965,786 ballots had been returned by mail, and 472,944 people voted in person.

A Galvin spokeswoman said the number of ballots cast as of 4 p.m. Friday is equal to 42.6 percent of all ballots cast in the 2016 election.

Turnout was at or above 40 percent in 73 of the state’s 351 cities and towns, figures from Galvin’s office show, including five communities where more than half of voters have turned in their ballots.

Eastham leads the state with 56 percent, followed by 54 percent in Lincoln and Lexington, 53 percent in Concord and 52 percent in Orleans.

Early voting continues this weekend and through next Friday, with specific times and locations for each community available on Galvin’s website.

Saturday is the last day to register to vote before Election Day, Nov. 3, when one U.S. Senate seat, all members of Congress, and the state Legislature will also be on the ballot, along with initiative petitions regarding vehicle data and ranked-choice voting.

As of Aug. 22, a total of 4,666,299 voters were registered in Massachusetts, 57 percent of whom were not enrolled in a political party.

