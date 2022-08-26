BOSTON (WHDH) - Early voting for this year’s primaries in Massachusetts begins Saturday.

The early voting period will be from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2. Saturday is also the last day to register to vote in the primary which will be held Sept. 6.

Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said that early voting, which Massachusetts started in 2016, has been very popular.

“[It’s been] very effective to help people who can’t have their personal hours coincide with election hours,” Galvin said.

Galvin encouraged to people to use mail in voting if they are unable to get to the polls.

Applications for mail-in ballots are due by 5 p.m. August 29.

Locations for early voting can be found on the Massachusetts Office of Secretary State’s website, which also features a list of state primary candidates who are running, including Gavin, who is facing a challenge from civil rights attorney and president of the NAACP’s Boston Branch, Tanisha M. Sullivan.

