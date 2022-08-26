BOSTON (WHDH) - Early voting for the Massachusetts state primary begins Saturday.

Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said that early voting, which Massachusetts started in 2016, has been very popular.

“[It’s been] very effective to help people who can’t have their personal hours coincide with election hours,” Galvin said.

The early voting period will be from August 27 to September 2. Saturday is also the last day to register to vote in the primary which will be held September 6.

Galvin encouraged to people to use mail in voting if they are unable to get to the polls.

Applications for mail-in ballots are due by 5 p.m. August 29.

Locations for early voting can be found on the Massachusetts Office of Secretary State’s website.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)