QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - In 2020, nearly a quarter of Massachusetts ballots were cast early.

That number is expected to rise during this year’s two-week early voting period, which began Saturday.

Richard Keane was among the 600 people who cast ballots in Quincy on the first day of early voting. He said he remembers when Massachusetts first began the practice in 2016.

“I really wasn’t in favor of it. I mean you know we have mail-in ballots, absentee ballots, and early voting and then voting. Those are 4 times. It’s a lot of expense. And I don’t think it’s necessary but I’m taking advantage of it,” he said.

Every community in the state is required to have an early voting period.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin says the practice has a specific voter in mind.

“This is for people who have made their mind up, who know what they want to do on the ballot questions, who made their choices on the offices to be selected. If they’re ready to do that, this is the thing to do,” he said.

Poll worker John Connelly says there was a steady stream of voters Saturday.

“Everyone was really pleasant. There was nothing out of the ordinary, per se. And it worked out well,” he said.

Voters have until next Saturday to register to vote in the upcoming election.

