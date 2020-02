Early voting begins Monday for Massachusetts residents looking to cast ballots in the presidential primary election.

Residents can submit votes using official forms through the mail or visit select polling locations across the state. To find your polling location, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

The primary will take place on Super Tuesday, March 3.

