BOSTON (WHDH) - Voters’ choices will be heard in two weeks; as Election day for the 2026 midterms approaches, early and mail-in voting have seen a big boost.

States with Senate races that could decide control of the chamber have seen an increase in early voting compared to the midterm election four years ago.

The states include Texas, Ohio, Kansas, North Carolina; in Maine, voting is up by more than 30 percent from two years ago.

In Massachusetts, Secretary of State William Galvin’s office said, as of Wednesday afternoon, more than 476,000 votes have been cast, representing more than nine percent of the current voter turnout between mail-in ballots and early voting.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)