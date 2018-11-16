Early winter storm causes headaches, slick roads, big mess

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The season’s first snowfall blanketed the region Thursday night into Friday morning, creating headaches, slick roads, and a big mess,

The nor’easter dumped more than eight inches of snow on Worcester, followed by soaking rain, which made for a slushy and heavy cleanup.

Worcester resident Donald Williams told 7News that he was exhausted after spending the morning clearing his property.

“It’s pretty exhausting in the morning,” he said. “You’re already tired and you haven’t even had your coffee yet.”

City leaders asked residents to stay off the roads. Many cars could be seen sliding through the streets and down hills overnight.

“We saw accidents all over the place,” another resident said.

Worcester Public Schools opted to cancel classes, giving students a long weekend.

The Department of Transportation said it pretreated the roads to make sure they were as safe as possible.

Nearly 200 pieces of equipment were out handling the snow and ice in the city.

A citywide parking ban remains in effect.

