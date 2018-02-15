Earthquake reported in New Hampshire

EAST KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) — Officials in New Hampshire say an earthquake hit the Rockingham County area Thursday morning.

The USGS confirms a 2.7 magnitude earthquake was centered east/northeast of East Kingston just before 10 a.m.

“We are aware of an event that just happened. We believe it to have been an earthquake,” Seabrook Emergency Management said.

There were reports of shaking in the Granite State and Massachusetts. It’s not clear if it caused any damage.

Officials say they will provide updates as they become available.

No additional details were immediately available.

Did you feel the M2.6 EQ that just struck near Exeter, NH? Let us know here: https://t.co/oX67K7cZHi More info on quake here: https://t.co/Fn2zINBuSW pic.twitter.com/6qjLMyk7NU — USGS (@USGS) February 15, 2018

