BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday.

The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage.

Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the building would need a structural engineer after the first partial collapse.

It’s unclear what the fate of the building will be after the second collapse.

