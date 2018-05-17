East Boston elementary school teacher accused of being drunk, indecently assaulting 4 girls

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) — An East Boston elementary school teacher who prosecutors say was drunk Wednesday afternoon when he inappropriately touched four 10-year-old girls during an outdoor gym class has been held on $2,500 bail.

Nicholas Speller, 31, of Malden, pleaded not guilty Thursday in East Boston District Court to four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

Should he post bail, a judge ordered that he wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and abide by a curfew.

Speller was arrested Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. at Patrick J. Kennedy Elementary School on Saratoga Street.

Family members of the victims said they no longer feel safe at the school, the prosecutor told the court.

An automated phone call was issued to parents after Speller’s arrest, a Boston Public Schools official said. In the call, officials said they had spoken with the parents of the students who were directly impacted and are providing counseling to any children who are in need of support.

Speller has been placed on administrative leave.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit at (617) 343-6183.

