BOSTON (WHDH) - Days after one Boston area immigration attorney received an email ordering her to self-deport from the country, another lawyer has come forward saying she received the same alarming email.

Carmen Bello, an immigration attorney in East Boston, is originally from the Dominican Republic and has been a U.S. citizen for several decades.

Bello said she and many of her clients received the email from the Department of Homeland Security, reading in part, “Its time for you to leave the United States.”

Bello said she believes the emails, which do not include names or case numbers, were sent to anyone with an email in a prole application, including immigration attorneys.

“I came to the conclusion that it was actually an email of canceling parole. But also, to me, I’m a U.S. citizen, I have never applied for parole, I don’t have a pending parole. So, this is a mistake. They’re sending this automated email without checking if the person actually has a case pending or anything like that,” said Bello.

Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) is now saying “CBP used the known email addresses of the alien to send notifications. If a non-personal email, such as an American citizen contact, was provided by the alien, notices have been sent to unintended recipients.”

