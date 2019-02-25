East Boston man accused of peering at women, children from bathroom stall

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Boston man accused of trying to peer through a partition as he sat in a women’s bathroom stall is facing criminal charges, officials said.

Transit police officers responding to a report of a man in the women’s restroom at the Central District station about 9:20 p.m. on Friday saw a long line of women and children who were angry that they were waiting in line while a man was using the bathroom, according to police.

After walking into the bathroom and knocking on the door of the stall, officers say Angel Hernandez-Flores, 37, “was moving about as he tried to pull his pants up” and claimed he “was confused and did not realize” it was the women’s bathroom.

Witnesses later told officers they saw Flores “attempting to peer, both over and under, the partition wall while women and children were using the toilet” after the Disney on Ice show ended, according to police.

He was arrested on charges of annoying and accosting and disorderly conduct.

#EastBoston man caught trying to peer into stall while inside women's restroom at #MBTA North Station. https://t.co/8nkUWJf71W pic.twitter.com/Vem7JwsqHH — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 25, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)