BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Boston man was arrested on April 4 and is accused of selling fake sports tickets.

Robert Cheevers, 57, was investigated after Leicester police received several complaints that he had stolen money from several people, offering fraudulent tickets to sporting events at a cheaper price.

Leicester police say Cheevers was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from Newburyport District for the same offense, and a warrant out of Clark County, Nevada for Burglary, Felony Theft, and Insufficient Funds.

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