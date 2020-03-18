BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Boston man who exposed himself to women on multiple occasions while on the subway has been arrested, police said.

Farid Ennagi, 44, was taken into custody Tuesday at the Maverick MBTA Station for repeatedly exposing himself and committing lewd acts, according to transit police.

On Jan. 31 around 3:30 p.m., a woman reported that a man positioned himself directly in front of her while exposing his genitals and committing a lewd act as they rode in a Green Line trolley in the area of Copley Station.

About 40 minutes later, another woman reported that a man on a Green Line trolley in the area of Kenmore Station also exposed himself and committed a lewd act in front of her, police said. She allegedly added that the man may have videotaped her reaction.

On March 2 around 4 p.m., a third woman reported that a man exposed his genitals to her while onboard a Blue Line trolley before exiting at Maverick Station.

An investigation conducted by transit police led to the arrest of Ennagi.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)