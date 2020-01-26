East Boston man arrested for allegedly shooting shuttle bus with BB gun

BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Boston man was arrested for allegedly shooting his BB gun at a shuttle bus in downtown Boston on Friday, authorities said.

Thomas Henderson, 20, is being charged with destruction of personal property and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, according to police.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of New Chardon and Cambridge streets spoke to a shuttle bus driver who said his bus was shot following a verbal altercation with the suspect, police said.

The altercation began while the two drivers were in traffic.

During the altercation police say the suspect got out of his vehicle and allegedly fired two to three shots at the shuttle bus, causing minor damage.

The bus driver gave officers a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

He was later tracked down in East Boston, where officers confiscated the pellet gun used in the incident, police said.

Henderson will be arraigned on Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

