BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Boston man is facing animal cruelty charges, accused of abusing his German Shepherd puppy.

Armani Doshi pleaded not guilty Thursday to 12 counts. His bail was revoked by the judge because he has another pending case.

Over the course of several months, investigators said witnesses reported Doshi put his dog in a headlock and lied on her neck when she would bark in public.

Maintenance staff in his building also reported the dog was locked in a closet with no light, food, or water.

He is due back in court in January.

(Copyright (c) 2024 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)