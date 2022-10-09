REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police said a Lyft driver was assaulted at the Wonderland T stop.

The victim reported to police that a male suspect, a 30-year-old East Boston resident, assaulted him at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after the Lyft driver explained that the ride the suspect had ordered was only for one person when the suspect and a female entered the vehicle.

The victim said the suspect became angry at the driver and punched him in the face and in his ear after the driver offered to cancel the order at no charge.

The suspect fled the scene before transit police located him near a parking garage.

Transit police observed the victim bleeding from his face as well as a laceration above his eye, however, the victim refused medical attention.

The suspect will be summoned to court for assault and battery charges.

