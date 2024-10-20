SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old East Boston man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole in Saugus, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Walnut and Central streets found a damaged 2024 Kawasaki motorcycle against a utility pole, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause is under investigation by the Saugus Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)