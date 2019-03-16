East Boston residents return to their homes after casket factory fire

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of the Orient Heights neighborhood in East Boston have been cleared to return to their homes after they were evacuated Friday as firefighters battled a massive 9-alarm blaze at a casket company.

Residents received word around 10:30 p.m. that they were allowed to return to the homes following a massive blaze at the New England Casket Company factory on Bennington Street that released toxic chemicals into the air.

A thick black cloud of toxic smoke hung in the air for hours until crews were able to extinguish the blaze around 10 p.m.

Evacuations were ordered by fire officials who went door-to-door to get residents to safety.

Many residents said they left immediately, making their way to an elementary school upwind of the smoke.

One woman said the “smell and all the smoke was in our house.”

Others waited for firefighters to move them away from the inferno.

“The fire chiefs said that there were shifting winds and we had to evacuate down to the school,” one man said.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said the evacuation was ordered out of an abundance of caution.

City Councilwoman Lydia Edwards said she was thankful that people heeded the advice and sought shelter.

“Their houses are not at threat, their personal safety is not at threat, but we just want to make sure that due to the smoke everyone is safe and that we can contain this,” Edwards said.

Only minor injuries involving exhaustion and smoke inhalation were reported.

Crews are still on scene working to quell hot spots.

The main concern now is the fragility of the structure and ensuring that the chemicals that remain stored inside are safely removed.

The factory has been deemed a total loss.

