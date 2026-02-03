BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Boston teacher at Excel Academy Charter High School received the Milken Educator Award Tuesday morning, which honors outstanding teachers and recognizes them for their important work.

Elizabeth Metts, a ninth grade history teacher, became Massachusetts’ 52nd recipient of the award, earning a $25,000 check to boot.

“Elizabeth Metts is an outstanding educator who makes learning enjoyable and relevant to students’ lives,” said Fuller, herself a 2017 Texas Milken Educator. “She encourages students to harness history’s powerful lessons in their own journeys of self-discovery. This kind of high-level discourse builds independent thinkers who care deeply and contribute fully to the world around them. Congratulations, Elizabeth, and welcome to the Milken Educator family!”

