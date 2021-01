WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 40-year-old East Boston woman was arrested and charged with armed robbery Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responding to reports of a carjacking neat 877 Main Street around 4:45 p.m. took Sonia Walker into custody, according to Lieutenent Sean Murtha.

No further information has been made available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)