East Boston woman calling on car thief to return her beloved dog

BOSTON (WHDH) - A heartbroken East Boston woman is begging the man who stole her SUV Sunday with her beloved yellow lab, Chief, in the back seat to find it in his heart to return her best friend.

Rosa Nese told 7News she left a convenience store in Orient Heights Sunday morning to find that her Hyundai Santa Fe was gone. A review of the store’s surveillance camera showed a man carrying a backpack getting into her SUV and driving away — with her rescue dog, Chief, in tow.

Nese said Chief, who has allergies and needs his medication, is a sweet dog and she desperately wants him back.

“He’s just a loveable yellow lab, he loves everyone and everything, I don’t think he knows what harm is,” Nese told 7News, adding, “I hope the person drops him off, he needs his medicine.”

Chief helped Nese through some hard times last year when she lost her mother and then her house burned down a few days later, she said.

Nese’s friends and family members have shared Chief’s pictures on Facebook and on fliers in the hopes of finding him. Nese said she is overwhelmed by the support she has received from the community.

“I want him found safe, that’s all I want,” Nese said. “No questions asked.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Boston police.

