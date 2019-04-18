East Boston woman fatally struck by MBTA bus in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 60-year-old East Boston woman was struck and killed by an MBTA bus at an on-ramp to the Tobin Bridge in Chelsea on Thursday.

Officers responding to the Everett Avenue on-ramp around 5:40 a.m. pronounced Mary Ellen Pettiglio dead at the scene, according to state police.

A relative of Pettiglio was also injured in the crash. Her name was not released.

The driver, who has roughly 12 years experience with operating an MBTA bus, was uninjured and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. He will undergo a drug and alcohol test as part of standard procedure.

He will not be allowed to operate a bus until the investigation is complete, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

Police have not said if any passengers were onboard the bus at the time of the crash.

The bus was towed to Transit police headquarters for processing.

The Everett Avenue on-ramp reopened just before 9 a.m.

