East Boston woman reunited with beloved dog after SUV theft

BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Boston woman has been reunited with her beloved yellow lab, Chief, thanks to a security guard who found her stolen vehicle in Everett on Monday, police said.

Mario Delloiacono was working at Woodlawn Cemetery when he spotted Chief in Rosa Nese’s Hyundai Santa Fe, which had been sitting unattended for hours.

“The back window was down about six inches. I looked in and there was a dog in the back cargo area,” he said. “He looked fine. It was beautiful because the family was just ecstatic that the dog was alright. He needs medicine so they were very worried about him.”

HERO OF THE DAY: This is Mario. He’s the security guard at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett who found Chief today, the yellow lab who was stolen from East Boston yesterday. Chief is now home w/ his family. #7News pic.twitter.com/jtluhD2DhP — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) May 7, 2018

Rosa Nese told 7News she left a convenience store in Orient Heights Sunday morning to find that her SUV was gone. A review of the store’s surveillance camera showed a man carrying a backpack getting into her SUV and driving away — with her rescue dog in tow.

Nese said she was beside herself when Chief went missing and begged for him to be returned.

“I don’t know if it was a nightmare or a dream,” she said. “I felt empty even though my friends and family were here. My home felt empty without him.”

“I don’t know if it was a nightmare or a dream… but I felt empty.” – Chief’s owner talking about the past 24 hrs. #7News pic.twitter.com/aW7PhOpJEX — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) May 7, 2018

Chief helped Nese through some hard times last year when she lost her mother and then her house burned down a few days later, she said.

Prior to her vehicle and best friend being recovered, Nese told 7News, “I want him found safe, that’s all I want. No questions asked.”

Chief has since been safely returned home. Nese said she is thankful for everyone who helped find him.

No arrests have been made in connection with the SUV theft.

The video below shows the moment Chief was reunited with his owner:

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)