East Bridgewater business accused of selling nicotine products to minors

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A vape store in East Bridgewater is under investigation after authorities say the owner sold nicotine products to minors during a compliance check last week.

An officer stationed outside of Vape Solutions on North Bedford Street stopped three minors on Friday after they were sent into the store and were able to purchase a box of Juul Pods for $15, according to the East Bridgewater Police Department.

The owner allegedly did not ask for identification from any of the teens and sold them the product.

The bust comes after a monthslong investigation into several complaints about nicotine, e-cigarette and vaping products being sold to underage customers, according to East Bridgewater Police Chief Scott Allen.

“We have heard from concerned parents and school officials in the Bridgewater and Whitman area that this store was allegedly the place for kids to buy tobacco and nicotine products without being asked for identification,” he said. “Following the compliance check last week we will continue to investigate this matter and charges will be filed.”

The nationwide rate of vaping and e-cigarette use among high school students has been rising sharply over the past two years, according to federal health officials.

East Bridgewater officials recently launched the “One Voice Campaign,” an initiative aimed at combatting vaping, bullying, drug abuse and school violence.

Anyone with information regarding businesses selling vaping devices, Juuls, nicotine products or tobacco products to minors is asked to call police at 508-378-7223.

An investigation into Vape Solutions is ongoing.

