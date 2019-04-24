East Bridgewater child rape suspect arrested at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 48-year-old East Bridgewater man accused of raping a child was arrested at Logan Airport on Tuesday, state police said.

Antonio Harris was arrested about 1 p.m. in Terminal B on a charge of rape of a child and turned over to East Bridgewater police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)