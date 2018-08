EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) – Wild weather left some parts of Massachusetts cleaning up Saturday night.

Strong thunderstorms hit the East Bridgewater area hard. A tree was struck by lightning on Murray Road, splitting it into pieces.

The homeowner was inside the home during the storm. He said his fence was damaged, but fortunately, no one was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)