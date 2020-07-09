East Bridgewater man accused of pulling gun on man for not wearing mask

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) – An East Bridgewater man accused of pulling a gun on another man for not wearing a mask into a pharmacy in Bridgewater is now facing charges.

Todd Goulston, 59, had been inside the store when he noticed the 30-year-old Abington man not wearing a mask and according to police, the argument escalated to Goulston pulling a gun out of his car and pointing it at the victim.

“He wasn’t wearing a mask. He said ‘you should have a mask on,’ then they had a little confrontation and the guy pulled a gun on him,” Kevin Prosper of nearby Bridgewater Discount Liquors said.

Police were called to the Walgreens in Central Square around 5:20 p.m. Friday after employees noticed an argument over masks begin to get heated in the parking lot.

Goulston then got into his car and left the area. He was later identified and arrested.

“He is a lung cancer survivor, that is why he asked the man to wear a mask. My father had cancer in both lungs which spread to his lymph nodes. He was diagnosed as stage four,” his daughter said. “I am heartbroken that my father is being put through this.”

Once in custody, Goulston complained of a medical issue and was transported to a local hospital.

The victim was not injured.

Goulston is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

“He could have selected another alternative – go out to his vehicle, waits a little while and comes back to pick up his prescription,” Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher Delmonte said. “There’s probably a variety of choices other than that one.”

