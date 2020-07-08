East Bridgewater man accused of pulling gun on man for not wearing mask

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Bridgewater man accused of pulling a gun on another man for not wearing a mask into a pharmacy in Bridgewater is now facing charges.

Todd Goulston,59, had been inside the store when he noticed the 30-year-old Abington man not wearing a mask and according to police, the argument escalated to Goulston pulling a gun out of his car and pointing it at the victim.

Police were called to the Walgreens in Central Square around 5:20 p.m. Friday after employees noticed an argument over masks begin to get heated in the parking lot.

Goulston then got into his car and left the area. He was later identified and arrested.

Once in custody, he complained of a medical issue and was transported to a local hospital.

The victim was not injured.

Goulston is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)