EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Bridgewater man accused of sending lewd messages to a child is expected in court Thursday, according to the East Bridgewater Police Department.

Evanilson Gomes, 38, was taken into custody in East Bridgewater Wednesday afternoon after officers obtained an arrest warrant, police said in a statement.

On Oct. 31, an East Bridgewater school resource officer began investigating lewd messages sent to a child via Snapchat, police said. After obtaining a search warrant for the account, the officer identified the Snapchat user as Gomes, according to police.

“The juvenile and the suspect had communicated through the app over the course of several days, and Gomes allegedly sent unsolicited lewd images and videos to the juvenile on multiple occasions. Gomes continued to do so even after learning of her age,” East Bridgewater police said in the statement.

On Wednesday, detectives spotted Gomes pulling into a driveway on North Bedford Street and arrested him, police said. Officers determined he was also driving with a suspended license, police said.

Police seized his phone as evidence, authorities said.

Gomes was charged with enticement of a child, distributing obscene matter to a minor, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)