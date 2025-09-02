PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Bridgewater man was arraigned on Tuesday and is accused of taking inappropriate photos of a child while at work, according to officials.

Bradley Collins, 20, was arraigned on indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child, and more.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, on August 12 police responded to a report of someone taking images inappropriately of a young child at the Plymouth Boys and Girls Club and told the child not to tell anyone.

Officials say they found evidence Collins was the suspect, and say he changed his version of events several times during an interview. Collins allegedly denied having done so initially, then stated he did take the photos.

He will be held on $25,000 cash bail.

