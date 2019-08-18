East Bridgewater man accused of punching police officer in the face

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Bridgewater man is facing assault charges after he allegedly punched a police officer in the face Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to a Spring Street home at 3:30 p.m. for a medical emergency allegedly spoke to a 23-year-old man, police said. The man allegedly attacked the officers, striking one in the face above his eye, and then fled into the woods behind the house, police said.

Police allegedly found the man 30 minutes later, arresting him and taking him to a hospital for evaluation, officials said. He will be arraigned at a later date.

The officer who was allegedly punched was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

