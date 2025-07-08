ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from East Bridgewater was arrested after leading police on a chase that ended with him crashing his blue Jeep Liberty near exit 2A on I-95 south.

Mohamed Jalloh was set to be arraigned Tuesday on charges including failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, a breakdown lane violation, a marked lane violation, and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the Jeep failed to stop for police on Route 24 in Brockton at around 2:30 Tuesday morning, one of multiple times the vehicle failed to stop for officers within 24 hours.

“The vehicle traveled from Route 24 south to Interstate 495 north where State Police successfully deployed stop sticks,” authorities said in a statement. “The vehicle exited onto Interstate 95 south where it lost a tire and continued on its rim. Troopers deployed a second stop stick. As the vehicle approached Exit 2A, it lost control and crashed. Troopers observed the operator flee on foot into a wooded area, and they detained the passenger, a man in his 20s.”

Massachusetts State Police K-9 and drone units and Rhode Island State Police responded to assist with the search. A RISP drone located the suspect “lying in a heavily wooded area in Attleboro” and MSP K-9s located and apprehended the suspect, identified as Jalloh.

