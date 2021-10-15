BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Bridgewater man is facing criminal charges after police say he viewed and sent child pornography through a social media app.

Douglas Hayward, 48, was arrested Thursday on charges including possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography, according to the East Bridgewater Police Department.

Detectives launched an investigation into Hayward on Oct. 6 after learning he had allegedly been sharing child pornography on Kik.

A subsequent search of Hayward’s Bridge Street home uncovered images and videos of child pornography on a computer and iPhone, police said.

Hayward is expected to face a judge Friday in Brockton District Court.

