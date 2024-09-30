EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Bridgewater man is facing charges after police said he intentionally hit another car and tried to hit multiple people on foot during a road rage incident early Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at 12:05 p.m. in the area of 55 Washington Street.

As officers arrived on scene, police said they found a damaged vehicle that refused to stop.

East Bridgewater police in a statement said the car continued onto a lawn, narrowly missing a police cruiser and oncoming traffic. Police said the car next drove into the backyard of another home while the driver continued to refuse orders to stop.

Police said 61-year-old Alan Eugene Stec eventually got out of the car near a wooded area behind the house and tried to flee on foot. Officers used a stun gun as they took him into custody. Police said Stec spit on officers during his arrest.

Initially taken to a local hospital for evaluation, Stec was later released back to the custody of the East Bridgewater Police pending his arraignment.

Stec was charged with a litany of offenses, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property under $1,200, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to stop for police, three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, and three counts of assault and battery.

Stec was also cited for a marked lanes violation and failure to stop or yield.

Police said Stec was expected to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court.

