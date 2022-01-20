WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with beating his former wife to death and setting her home on fire has been denied bail for a second time.

Wrentham District Court Judge Julieann Hernon denied the request from Brendon Owen’s attorney to allow Owen to be released on bail with GPS monitoring, the Milford Daily News reported Wednesday.

The attorney, Neil Madden, argued that Owen is presumed innocent, and said his client has medical issues, including a history of seizures, no criminal record, had a steady job before his arrest, and strong ties to the community.

Owen, 47, of East Bridgewater, has pleaded not guilty to murder, kidnapping, arson, and assault and battery charges in relation to the death on Dec. 17 of Shirley Owen in her Franklin home.

At the request of Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Robert Stewart, the judge also postponed a probable cause hearing until Feb. 16.

According to prosecutors, Brendon Owen went to his ex-wife’s home and assaulted and bound her 74-year-old mother. The older woman escaped and alerted a neighbor, who called 911.

Police entered the home but Shirley Owen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple’s two children were not home at the time.

