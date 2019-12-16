EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Bridgewater man was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Friday after investigators found him with more than 150 child pornography images and videos of girls between the ages of 5 and 13.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris issued the sentence against Daniel O’Connor Jr., 57, who pleaded guilty in September to one count each of production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Along with spending 17 years in prison, O’Connor is slated to spend five years on supervised release and was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.

A forensic review of an iPhone recovered during a search of O’Connor’s home revealed about 137 images and approximately 26 videos of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Fifteen of the 26 videos reportedly depicted the same 11-year-old girl.

The cellphone also contained multiple apps popular with minors, including Kik Messenger.

A review of his Kik app revealed chats between O’Connor and an 11-year-old girl, during which he coerced and persuaded her to record and send him sexually explicit videos of herself, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

