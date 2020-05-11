EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 68-year-old East Bridgewater man was rushed to a Boston hospital Monday after he was struck by a car while mowing the lawn.

Emergency crews arriving at the home at 457 Central Street around 4:45 p.m. found the man suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a 2007 Toyota Highlander driven by a 73-year-old Bridgewater man, according to a joint release issued by Police Chief Paul O’Brien and Fire Chief Timothy Harhen.

The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The driver also struck a telephone pole and was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Central Street is closed indefinitely while crews work to repair the pole.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

