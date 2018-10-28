East Bridgewater man struck, seriously injured by vehicle

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in East Bridgewater on Sunday, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported motor vehicle accident in the area of 453 Bedford St. about 1:50 p.m. found a 60-year-old East Taunton man injured in a driveway, according to East Bridgewater police.

Witnesses told officers the man was standing near his pickup truck when he was struck.

He was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The 28-year-old woman who was driving the 2016 Nissan Altima that hit him remained on scene and was cooperative with officers, police say. She was not injured.

Part of Route 18 was closed following the crash. It has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

