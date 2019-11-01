East Bridgewater officials issue cease and desist to vape shop caught selling illegal products to minors

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A vape shop in East Bridgewater has been ordered to stop selling illegal vaping products during the statewide ban on Tuesday, according to local officials.

The owner of Lifestyle Vape located at 626 Bedford St. was given a cease and desist order by the East Bridgewater Board of Health after police received several complaints from concerned residents, according to a release issued by Chief Scott Allen.

Some of the complaints mentioned the alleged sale of products to minors.

While conducting surveillance outside the store on Tuesday, police said a detective observed a man walk out of the store and place an item into one of his pockets.

About 20 minutes later, that man was pulled over for running a stop sign and a subsequent investigation led officers to find a vape product that had allegedly been purchased from Lifestyle Vape.

It is unclear if the owner will face other fines or disciplinary action in connection with this incident.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)