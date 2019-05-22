East Bridgewater police arrest 2 men on drug, weapons charges

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts men are facing drug and weapons charges after East Bridgewater police say they were caught with an illegal amount of marijuana and a loaded gun during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

An officer patrolling the area of Bedford Street about 1:10 a.m. stopped a 2000 Ford Focus sedan when he determined the owner of the vehicle had an expired driver’s license, according to East Bridgewater Police Chief Scott Allen.

After spotting a black gun box in the rear driver’s side seat and determining that neither the driver, Justin Grant, 26, of Middleboro, or the passenger Joseph Vernon, 23, of Bridgewater, had a license to possess a firearm, police took both men into custody.

They were arrested after a search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered about 18 ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, plastic baggies, multiple cellphones, $8,701 in cash, and a black .380 Sig Sauer handgun and two fully loaded magazines.

Both were expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Brockton District Court on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, improper storage of a firearm, possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, and conspiracy to violate a drug law.

