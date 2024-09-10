EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person is facing charges after he was allegedly caught on camera stealing a recently-delivered iPhone from a doorstep in East Bridgewater earlier this month, police said.

East Bridgewater police in a statement said the theft happened on Thursday of last week near 2 p.m. in the area of Stonegate Drive. A resident captured the theft on a home surveillance camera.

Police launched an investigation and said they arrested 38-year-old Arialdys Arias of Dorchester on Monday. Police said they were still seeking an arrest warrant for a second suspect in the case as of Tuesday afternoon.

East Bridgewater police said investigators linked Arias to a Toyota Scion that they believed he was driving on the day of the theft. Investigators asked counterparts with the West Bridgewater Police Department to check license plate cameras in their community and found a vehicle with a matching description and “the same unique identifiers” as the Scion seen near the site of the Stonegate Drive theft.

Police said they gathered a license plate number from the West Bridgewater camera system and asked area law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the Scion. State police soon spotted the car and stopped it.

After being arrested by East Bridgewater police, Arias was charged with larceny over $1,200 and conspiracy. He was arraigned in Brockton District Court on Tuesday.

While they continued their investigation, police said they learned Arias had been following a FedEx truck that was making deliveries on the Stonegate Drive on Sept. 5.

Police said they believe a second person was in the car with Arias. While they had not obtained an arrest warrant for the second person as of around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, police said the person “allegedly participated in the theft.”

Arias had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf on Tuesday, according to court records. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on Oct. 30.

