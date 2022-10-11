EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The East Bridgewater Police Department arrested a Rockland man on a child enticement charge after he allegedly messaged a detective posing as a teen to meet up for a sexual encounter. He is also allegedly an employee at a nearby school district.

Peter Tolan, 58, of Rockland was arrested Monday, and is facing a charge of Enticement of a Child Under 16.

On Monday, Det. Cecelia Cacciatore received a messaged through a social media app on her work-issued cell phone for an account she had previously created in which she posed as a 15-year-old girl.

Cacciatore engaged with Tolan through both the app and text messages. Once Cacciatore identified herself as a 15-year-old, Tolan then allegedly sent the account sexually explicit messages. A phone number search traced the phone number to Tolan.

Tolan allegedly agreed to meet with whom he thought was a teen girl at an East Bridgewater home for a sexual encounter. Once this meeting point was set, Cacciatore and Sgt. Det. Ryan Cramer went to the location, where they noticed a car entering the parking lot that was registered to Tolan/

The officers approached Tolan and placed him under arrest without incident. Once officers searched his phone, they saw the messages he allegedly sent to Cacciatore.

Tolan was also issued a verbal no trespass order from the school district in which he works. He was released on $500 bail and was arraigned in Brockton District Court.

A pre-trial hearing is set for Nov. 30, and until then, Tolan is ordered to have no contact with minors, is prohibited from using social media, cannot leave the state, cannot apply for a job in a school system and is ordered to stay away from the district in which he works.

