East Bridgewater police asking for public’s help in finding missing woman

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater police are searching for a 29-year-old woman who was last seen early Saturday morning.

Christine Silva was last seen leaving her Plymouth St. home around 1:30 a.m, according to a release issued by Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

A relative contacted police seeking a well-being check, but Silva could not be located.

She is described as a white female standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall with blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and yoga pants.

Anyone with any information on Silva’s whereabouts is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office at 508-923-4014 or East Bridgewater Police at 508-378-7223.

