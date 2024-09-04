EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in East Bridgewater had to use a lasso and food to help safely corral a cow that escaped from a local farm Wednesday, officials said.

Police in a statement said an officer jumped into action near 9 a.m. after he saw a woman on a horse chasing the cow in the area of Belmont and Summer streets.

Police said the cow’s owner called police to say her cow, named Boots, had escaped from her farm on Summer Street.

Additional officers responded and, after roughly 2.5 hours, helped capture the cow.

East Bridgewater police said people on scene guided the cow onto a trailer and safely returned her to her farm.

Though there were no reported injuries, police said the cow’s escape and the lengthy effort to recapture her caused minor traffic disruptions in the area of Belmont Street and Summer Street.

The cow also caused minor damage to some area lawns.

